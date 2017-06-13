Siouxland man reunited with family treasure

A Siouxland man has been reunited with a lost family treasure.

John Potash and his late father collected coins together.

The coins were stored in safety deposit box, but Potash was unable to make payments and the box was lost.

The Iowa State Treasurer has had Potash's beloved coin collection for the past 15 years.

After nearly 40 years, Potash has finally been reunited with his beloved collection.

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald made the trip to Sioux City to hand off the lost property.

"When I saw that online it was, I just got really excited and the whole thing for me is not so much the finical, it's going to be like reuniting with my father" says John Potash, reunited with collection.

The State Treasurer says thousands of Siouxlanders have unclaimed property.

If you want to see if you have unclaimed money or property you can check GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov