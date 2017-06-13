North grad Tillo drafted by Kansas City Royals

Sioux City North graduate Dan Tillo was picked by the Royals in the third round of the MLB Draft.

In 1980, Morningside pitcher Mike King was the fourth overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. Another lefty from Sioux City North, Dan Tillo, was picked Tuesday in the third round, the highest metro selection since King. Tillo is now a member of the Royals organization.

Tillo was home Tuesday afternoon with family and friends when he was taken with the 90th overall pick. Last season at Iowa Western Community College, he struck out 57 batters in 44 innings, with a fastball that reached 96 miles per hour.

Tillo estimates he's seen the Royals in person ten times over the years, and he's thrilled to be part of the organization.

"It's really special," said Tillo. "When I got picked my heart kind of dropped a little bit. I was so excited. I was hugging some of my family members and my friends. It's just truly and unbelievable feeling. Now the stress is out of our bodies. We're just going to enjoy the rest of the day."

In a couple of days, Tillo will travel to Arizona for a physical and assumes he'll play rookie ball in the Arizona League.

It's reported that Tillo will receive a $560,000 signing bonus and he'll turn pro instead of playing at the University of Arkansas next season. The money is great but he's just anxious to start his career.

"Being a professional baseball player is awesome," said Tillo. "I know it's a grind in the minor leagues but everyone's goal is to make the big leagues and that's what I want to do. I want to be a starting pitcher some day for the Kansas City Royals and have my family at games and stuff like that. That's stuff I dream of."

Tuesday was also Tillo's 21st birthday.