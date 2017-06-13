City Council tours new Seaboard Triumph Foods plant - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City Council tours new Seaboard Triumph Foods plant

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City City Council members had the chance to take a look at the progress being made at the new Seaboard Triumph plant.

It's been over a year since council members have had a chance to check the progress being made at the plants site in Sioux City. 

The plant is expected to open for its first shift in the next 45-60 days. 

Over 2,000 new jobs will be brought to Sioux City once the plant opens.

Council members say the new facility will be a major boost for the community. 

Officials say the new plant will be operational by September. 

