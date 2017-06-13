Nebraska man testifies in his first-degree murder trial in Woodbury County, IA

Rogelio Morales took the stand to defend himself against a charge of first-degree murder.

Morales is accused of strangling his estranged wife Margarita, in April of 2015 in a car. He confessed to police, but pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution rested its case today, then right after lunch the defense presented its case.

A simple defense, with just 1 witness, the accused murderer himself, Rogelio Morales.

When Morales took the stand, his attorney mentioned his past military background, and visits to see a doctor a few years ago. It was noted at that time that he had signs of post traumatic stress disorder, or P-T-S-D. On the night of the murder, Morales says he remembers putting his hands around his wife's neck after she mentioned wanting a divorce. Morales testified that he then blacked out.

When the prosecution had the chance to redirect, it was mentioned that the military trained Morales in C-P-R, but he didn't use it to assist his wife. It was also brought up that after the incident, he made two phone calls, but, neither was to 9-1-1.

"Now when you reached over to grab Margarita's neck, what were you thinking why would you reach for her neck, what were you thinking? I don't know what I was thinking, I don't understand why," said Rogelio Morales, defendant.

Closing arguments begin Wednesday morning, the jury can convict him of first-degree or second-degree murder.