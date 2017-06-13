First temporary firework stands popping up in Siouxland

Temporary firework stands are popping up across the state and right here in Siouxland.

Iowa Fireworks Company has set up Sioux City's first tent selling fireworks at 4325 Gordon Drive.

They are currently the only temporary stand you can purchase fireworks from in Sioux City, but several other spots have applied to sell.

Ka Boomer's Enterprises hopes to open a stand on 4400 Sergeant Road.

Tuesday is the first day for sales at temporary stands across Iowa.

Several permanent structures have applied for licenses across Sioux City.