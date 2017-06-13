Sioux City Community School District parents upset over TAG program changes

In December, the Sioux City Community School District announced changes to its talented and gifted program.

Talented and Gifted, or "TAG" students, are children placed into a higher-achieving program based on standardized test scores.

"They learn at a different level of speed, so when they're learning, they need to learn things faster," said TAG parent, Larisa Chmielewski.

When the start of the 2017-18 school year rolls around, TAG students in Sioux City middle schools will strap on their backpacks for a new way of learning.

"We were made aware that there were going to be some changes made to our children's education," said Chmielewski.

Beginning this fall, 6th through 8th graders in the district's TAG program will participate in cluster grouping.

"Cluster grouping, board members and community members, is an inclusion model in which TAG students with exceptional learning needs are integrated into mixed-ability classrooms," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

In past years, TAG students were pulled out of their regular educational classes to attend specialized courses with trained instructors.

"If they sit in a regular classroom, they get bored and it's not fair for their education," said Chmielewski. "They have a right to learn just like everyone else in the school district."

"Think of it like this, you have 35 to 40 kids in a class and you may have four or five TAG students, we're afraid those TAG students aren't going to get the benefits that's required by law," said TAG parent, Dan Greenwell.

District officials say cluster grouping is designed to give talented and gifted students a personalized education plan throughout the school week.

"The notion is that they're not only TAG when they go to the TAG classroom, twice a week for thirty minutes or they're not only TAG in art or talented and gifted in reading or those sorts of things," said Dr. Gausman. "A student who's talented and gifted is always talented and gifted."

The main reason parents are raising red flags? Lack of communication with the school district.

"Have the teachers been educated? Is the curriculum developed? Do they know what children are going to be in what classrooms?" said Chmielewski.

They hope those questions and other concerns will be addressed in an open meeting with the school board soon.

Gausman said TAG-endorsed personnel are training teachers to be ready for the upcoming school year.