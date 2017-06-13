Siouxland Ethanol celebrates 10 years

One of the first tours at Siouxland Ethanol was in May 2007 when it opened.



Ten years later, they are celebrating in a similar fashion, but with years of growth to show.



They hosted an open house for shareholders, community members and Gov. Pete Ricketts to give an update on changes they've experienced over the last few years.



"Siouxland Ethanol is a great example of how we grow Nebraska," said Gov. Pete Ricketts, (R) Nebraska. "In fact, they were one of the investments last year that helped us win the Governor's Cup for the most economic development projects per capita of any state in the country."



The plant recently underwent an eight-million dollar upgrade that included adding two fermenters and dual cooling tower cells to increase efficiency.



In 2007, the plant was producing 50 million gallons a year and that number has risen to 80 million gallons today.



"We also just completed an energy recovery project, jut completed that," said Pam Miller, board chair and director of industry and investor relations at Siouxland Ethanol. "And, that will reduce our consumption of natural gas, which again makes us much more energy efficient and much greener."



In the past, the company would focus on producing the product.



But now they are actively involved in promoting the use of higher blends of ethanol.



"Well I'm a 100 percent believer in it," said Doug Nelson, a Jackson, Nebraska resident. "We own a gas station in Jackson and we sell blends of ethanol from E10 to E85 and we like to use E30 a lot."



700 people invested in the company when it started and Siouxland Ethanol has returned $60-million to shareholders. One of them shared what it's been like working with the company.



"They just recently did a deal where you could do a reverse auction and sell it back and a very small percentage of people did that because they believe in what the company is doing and how well it's run," said Roger Svec, a Siouxland Ethanol investor.



And, for Siouxland Ethanol there's always room for more growth in the future.