Norfolk, NE mayor promotes economic development director to city administrator

Norfolk’s Mayor didn’t have to look far to find the city’s next administrator. He just went down the hall of the city offices.

Tuesday, Mayor Josh Moenning announced he intends to appoint current city Economic Development Director Andy Colvin as administrator.

Moenning cited Colvin’s experience in economic development as fitting the role he sees the administrator taking for Norfolk. “I have confidence that he’ll approach the administrator’s role with vision, creativity and collaboration, using his training and experience to help Norfolk grow,” Moenning said during a media availability on Tuesday.

Colvin has been Norfolk’s economic development director for almost a year, and was previously assistant city manager for Vermillion, South Dakota and spent two years as the city administrator in Bloomfield. Colvin says he’s ready to get started. “I think we have a lot of mentality toward growth in Norfolk right now,” Colvin said. “[You see it in] our community leaders, our chamber of commerce, our economic development partners, even across the regional and state level. I look forward to being a part of all of that.”

Moenning says the position of economic development director will be rolled into Colvin’s administrative duties. All of the current economic development staff will be retained by the city.

Colvin’s appointment is still pending the approval of the full city council. If approved, he will replace Shane Weidner, who was let go from the position earlier this month, in favor of a newly created public safety director position.