City officials say Norfolk Avenue bridge construction "on schedu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City officials say Norfolk Avenue bridge construction "on schedule"

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

Business leaders along East Norfolk Avenue have expressed concerns that the Norfolk Avenue bridge construction has not been progressing along as quickly as they’d originally been told.

But, Norfolk city engineer John Heine says the project is right on schedule. “The contractor thinks they’re moving right along where they thought they’d be,” Heine said. “They’ve had a good stretch of weather recently. There have been some hot days to dry out that soil that got saturated earlier in the year. They think they’re doing well.”

Heine says the project is still on track for a November completion date. He says city officials stay in constant contact with the construction company to make sure things are running smoothly. “We’ve contracted with [Norfolk engineering firm] Olsson Associates and they’re our eyes and ears on the ground,” Heine said. “They’re out there every day keeping an eye on things and making sure things are going well and being done right.”

Heine says the city hasn’t heard as many complaints about drivers cutting through the nearby neighborhoods as opposed to the marked detours. The hope is that more drivers are using the detours on Omaha and Benjamin Avenues, while still patronizing the businesses on East Norfolk Avenue.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.