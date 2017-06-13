City officials say Norfolk Avenue bridge construction "on schedule"

Business leaders along East Norfolk Avenue have expressed concerns that the Norfolk Avenue bridge construction has not been progressing along as quickly as they’d originally been told.

But, Norfolk city engineer John Heine says the project is right on schedule. “The contractor thinks they’re moving right along where they thought they’d be,” Heine said. “They’ve had a good stretch of weather recently. There have been some hot days to dry out that soil that got saturated earlier in the year. They think they’re doing well.”

Heine says the project is still on track for a November completion date. He says city officials stay in constant contact with the construction company to make sure things are running smoothly. “We’ve contracted with [Norfolk engineering firm] Olsson Associates and they’re our eyes and ears on the ground,” Heine said. “They’re out there every day keeping an eye on things and making sure things are going well and being done right.”

Heine says the city hasn’t heard as many complaints about drivers cutting through the nearby neighborhoods as opposed to the marked detours. The hope is that more drivers are using the detours on Omaha and Benjamin Avenues, while still patronizing the businesses on East Norfolk Avenue.