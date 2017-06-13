Gable's message remains strong in new book

Legendary wrestler and coach Dan Gable is out with a new book. Gable was at Barnes and Noble in Sioux City, signing his book, "A Wrestling Life 2".

Gable won 15 NCAA team titles as head coach of the Hawkeyes, after winning individual titles himself at Iowa State and taking gold in the 1972 Olympics.

It's been 20 years since he's been a head coach, but his message is as strong as ever.

"You've got to love what you do, and I think you'll pick up things," said Gable. "You can't do anything just great. You've got to have passion for it, and then you've got to figure out how to make those accomplishments. You can pick up and read any chapter, and you can stop right there, because the next chapter's going to be something different."

Gable will turn 69 years old in October.