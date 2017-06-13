Hog confinement controversy in Yankton County, South Dakota

The Yankton, South Dakota County Planning Commission met tonight to address conditional use permits for seven new hog confinements in the county.

A number of citizens from the county showed up, mostly to voice their opinion against the hog barns.

Three farming families: Karl and Nancy Schenk, Craig Johnson, and Jay Cutts are planning to erect barns near Mission Hill, Gayville, and Volin.

Karl Schenk says once the hogs from his three barns are prepared, they'll be sent to a facility in Sioux City to be processed.

Residents of Yankton County are concerned pollution from the confinements could threaten their health and worry what they could cost the county.

"The general safety and the overall health of the whole community is going to go down as well as the financial welfare," said Mission Hill, South Dakota resident, Brendan Gramkow. "I mean, our county's broke, we can't afford to fix roads. What are we going to do with seven more hog confinements breaking up the roads?" said Brendan Gramkow, Mission Hill, SD.

The hog barn farmers say their confinements are self-contained, ridding ambient air of stench and pollution.

The planning commission says the county will receive money on property taxes from the confinements.

A contractor said construction on the barns could start 90 days following the commission's vote.

