Storms bring high winds and hail to Siouxland

Tree down in Le Mars, IA. Just missed a parked car.

Camper blown over near Sergeant Bluff, IA.

Hail from south of Crofton, NE on Tuesday night.

High winds created problems for some communities in Siouxland on Tuesday night.

The Woodbury County Emergency Services Director says there were trees down in Sergeant Bluff, Salix and Moville. Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew says a tree down near Sergeant Bluff blocked the eastbound lane of Highway 20 near Moville, Iowa.

Authorities in Plymouth County, Iowa say there are reports of trees down in Le Mars and Kingsley. Plus, power poles snapped south of Hinton.

MidAmerican Energy reported up to 5,000 people lost power in northwest, Iowa; including 2257 people in Sioux City around 11 p.m.

For a current list of power outages click here: https://www.midamericanenergy.com/OutageWatch/dsk.html

The National Weather Service issued the following storm reports:

Yankton, South Dakota - .75 inch hail

Lesterville, South Dakota - .75 inch hail

Alcester, South Dakota - Winds 60 miles per hour

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa - Winds 64 miles per hour

Cherokee, Iowa - Tree split

Le Mars, Iowa - Trees down through trained spotter around 9:35 p.m.

Remsen, Iowa - Trees down around 9:45 p.m.

Moville, Iowa - Winds 60 miles per hour

South Sioux City, Nebraska - Multiple reports of tree branches down.