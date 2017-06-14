Storms bring high winds and hail to Siouxland

SIOUXLAND (KTIV) -
High winds created problems for some communities in Siouxland on Tuesday night.
The Woodbury County Emergency Services Director says there were trees down in Sergeant Bluff, Salix and Moville. Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew says a tree down near Sergeant Bluff blocked the eastbound lane of Highway 20 near Moville, Iowa.
Authorities in Plymouth County, Iowa say there are reports of trees down in Le Mars and Kingsley. Plus, power poles snapped south of Hinton.
MidAmerican Energy reported up to 5,000 people lost power in northwest, Iowa; including 2257 people in Sioux City around 11 p.m.
For a current list of power outages click here: https://www.midamericanenergy.com/OutageWatch/dsk.html
The National Weather Service issued the following storm reports:
Yankton, South Dakota - .75 inch hail
Lesterville, South Dakota - .75 inch hail
Alcester, South Dakota - Winds 60 miles per hour
Sergeant Bluff, Iowa - Winds 64 miles per hour
Cherokee, Iowa - Tree split
Le Mars, Iowa - Trees down through trained spotter around 9:35 p.m.
Remsen, Iowa - Trees down around 9:45 p.m.
Moville, Iowa - Winds 60 miles per hour
South Sioux City, Nebraska - Multiple reports of tree branches down.