Rep. Steve Scalise among multiple shot at Congressional baseball practice in Virginia

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and multiple other people were shot Wednesday morning in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, NBC News has confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. It's not clear how many people were injured, but police are calling the incident a "multiple shooting."

The shooting happened during a baseball practice for congressional Republicans.

Police say the victims, including Scalise, R-La., are being transported to the hospital.



Watch Live: Multiple shootings in Alexandra, Virginia



Tune into NBC News for updates.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

.@NBCNews has confirmed that @SteveScalise was among those shot at Congressional baseball practice pic.twitter.com/W69ceJlOus — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 14, 2017