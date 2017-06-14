Rep. Steve Scalise among multiple shot at Congressional baseball - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rep. Steve Scalise among multiple shot at Congressional baseball practice in Virginia

Posted:
(NBC News) -

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and multiple other people were shot Wednesday morning in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, NBC News has confirmed. 

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. It's not clear how many people were injured, but police are calling the incident a "multiple shooting."

The shooting happened during a baseball practice for congressional Republicans.

Police say the victims, including Scalise, R-La., are being transported to the hospital.

