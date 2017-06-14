PHOTOS: Storms exit, clearing expected through the morning

The severe storms that brought 60-70 mph wind gusts to the area as well as large hail are moving onto the east and with that clearing and much less humidity will be felt. A cold front was the cause of the strong storms and that will be moving through early today and behind that front temperatures will slowly start to cool but the mugginess in the air will be greatly decreased. We'll see ample amounts of sunshine as high pressure starts building in throughout the day with clear skies overnight. Temperatures will be much more seasonable tonight as well with lows dipping into the upper 50s! Highs do look to stay above average though with upper 80s to near 90° expected into the weekend.

Much cooler air does filter in by the time we get to Sunday with high temperatures rounding out near 80°. We then start to warm back up lower to middle 80s returning Monday into Tuesday. We'll see a good deal of sunshine into the weekend right into next week but we do have some spotty storm chances to contend with as a few impulses of moisture move in. Our first looks to be Thursday night into Friday, then we have another chance at isolated storms Friday into Friday night. A wave of moisture will also bring the chance of storm late Saturday into Saturday night but beyond that, the rest of the period is looking dry and fairly seasonable.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer