Wind and hail damage seen across Siouxland due to severe storms

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
(KTIV) -

Severe storms rumbled through Siouxland Tuesday evening out ahead of cold front racing across the Upper Midwest. These storms caused damage across the viewing area, namely trees and power lines down due to the winds. Most of the hail reports were seen west of I-29 heading out towards north eastern Nebraska. Wind damage was scattered across the entirety of Siouxland with gusts in excess of 60 mph. Some gusts even rang in at 70 mph including here in Woodbury County in Salix. A gust of 64 mph was recorded as the squall line and gust front moved through at the Sioux Gateway Airport. In terms of our rainfall,totals weren't all that high with many of us between .10" to .75" range. Here at the KTIV Studios we picked up just over a half an inch with .53" recorded.

