Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they responded to a report of a manhole explosion at 7th and Jackson Wednesday morning.



MidAmerican officials said there was a fault with electrical equipment underground that caused pressure to cause one manhole cover to come off.



Crews are still on scene and continue to investigate the exact cause.

U/D: @MidAm_EnergyCo on scene. SCFR companies cleared to quarters. #sux911 — SC Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) June 14, 2017