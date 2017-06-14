Teen accused of shooting BB gun at sister pleads not guilty - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Teen accused of shooting BB gun at sister pleads not guilty

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (AP) -

 A teenager accused of using a BB gun to shoot his 3-year-old sister has pleaded not guilty in Sioux City.

Court records say the written plea was entered Tuesday to charges of willful injury and child endangerment.

A trial hasn't been scheduled yet.

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

The boy is 17.

Doctors say one BB was removed during surgery, but the other BB entered near one of the girl's eyes and lodged next to her brain.

Doctors say it was too risky to remove, so it's been left in place.

A hearing is scheduled July 18 on a defense motion to move the case to juvenile court.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.