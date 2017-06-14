South Dakota authorities seize estimated 20K fentanyl pills - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota authorities seize estimated 20K fentanyl pills

Posted:

A 19-year-old South Dakota man is accused of possessing 20,000 fentanyl pills with intent to distribute them in a case that sent one officer exposed to the drug to the hospital.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a statement Wednesday the officer treated for exposure has been released from the hospital.

Jackley says the street value of the fentanyl seized Tuesday in Chamberlain is $500,000.

The attorney general says Trevor Harden has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

It wasn't immediately clear if Harden has a defense attorney to comment on his behalf.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug much more powerful than heroin.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has warned law enforcement nationwide about the dangers of improperly handling fentanyl and that even a small amount absorbed through the skin can be deadly.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.