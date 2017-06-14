Camper overturned during Tuesdays storms

Storms ripped across Siouxland during Tuesday nights storms.

Now, crews are left cleaning up the mess from the strong winds and all the damage that was caused.

The Woodbury County Fairgrounds, they've seen quite a bit of damage.

The heavy winds caused one camper to tip over.

A power line was also knocked down at the site.

Parts of the fence near the grandstand were also knocked down.

There were a few campers at the fairgrounds during the storm but, everyone is ok.

Officials with the fairgrounds are left to deal with the damages.

"It will take a little longer than it normally would because the insurance company has been notified to look at the damage and repair right away to do their assessments and we have to wait for them until we can start on that." says Randy Hayworth, Manager.

Officials say it's going to take about a week to clean up all of the damage at the fairgrounds.