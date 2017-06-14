Sioux City church damaged in storm

The high winds left one local church with a significant amount of cleaning up to do.

The Morningside Bible Church, in Sioux City, had one window blown out by the storm.

Limbs from a tree in the back of the church fell onto the roof and into a window.

The church is working to fix the damage the storm did.

The window has been replaced with a storm window, for the time being.

Church officials say damage is expected to total about $2,500.