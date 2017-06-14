Staying warm, but with less humidity - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Staying warm, but with less humidity

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The cold front that brought us last night's storms continues to move to the east and as a result we felt less and less humidity as the day went along.  

We're going to keep the humidity levels a little lower than the last few days but temperatures will stay warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through Friday.  

Friday afternoon will bring us a slight chance of a few thunderstorms in the region and then we'll see some more thunderstorm possibilities during the day on Saturday as well.  

Once that system moves out, Sunday cools down better as highs will likely top out in the upper 70s.  

We'll see temperatures come up only a little into the beginning of next week with highs getting into the low 80s.

