X's close road trip with loss in St. Paul

The St. Paul Saints put up a four-spot in the first inning and never looked back, cruising past the Explorers to win a matchup of two teams in first place in their respective divisions by an 8-1 final.

Anthony Gallas, the defending American Association Pointstreak Player of the Week, opened the flood gates with a bases-clearing double to put the Saints up 3-0, and Gallas would score on a sacrifice fly from DH Tim Colwell.

After scoring single runs in the fourth and sixth, the Saints put the wraps on victory with a two-RBI single from Breland Almadova in the eighth.

Eight of the nine Saints starters had a hit in the win, led by three from Colwell. Former Sioux City hurler Ryan Zimmerman struck out four while allowing just one run over seven innings to earn the win.

Nate Samson went 3-for-4 with a double in the loss for Sioux City (15-9). The X's are off Thursday and open a three-game homestand against the Texas Airhogs on Friday at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.