Sioux City, South Sioux City set rules for pickup of downed trees, limbs

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Crews from Sioux City, and South Sioux City, are collecting trees limbs downed during Tuesday's storm. 

For Sioux City residents, there are a couple of ways to dispose of the limbs. They can be taken to the Citizen's Convenience Center at 5800 28th Street. There is a $15 charge per truck load for disposal. 

Branches, and limbs, that measure four feet or less in length, and less than four-inches in width, can be bundled and placed next to your garbage bin during regular garbage collection. Those bundles can't weigh more than 35-pounds, and must have a solid waste sticker attached. Stickers can be purchased at all major grocery stores, or City Hall. Any smaller branches and limbs can be placed in garbage bins. 

In South Sioux City, crews will be picking up limbs on Wednesday and Thursday, which are left out on the curb. The limbs can't be cut any longer than five-feet. 

