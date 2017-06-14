King ties "the left" to emerging violence, Virginia baseball shooting

Western Iowa Congressman Steve King has tied the shooting to what he said was anger from the political left.

In an interview, Wednesday, with the Washington Post, King said, "America has been divided. The center of America is disappearing, and the violence is appearing in the streets, and it's coming from the left."

When the Post reporter asked King whether he thought the shooting was politically motivated, King said he did not know why the gunman did what he did, but said, "I'm really not that interested to tell you the truth. If he were on his way to the morgue, it wouldn't make me sorry at all."