Grassley wants to make sure baseball shooting "doesn't happen ag

Grassley wants to make sure baseball shooting "doesn't happen again"

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
WASHINGTON (KTIV) -

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, says prayers are needed after the shooting, at a congressional baseball practice, in Virginia. 

At least five people were wounded when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the game, including Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana. "Let's do what we can to see that is doesn't happen again.  I know it's difficult to keep lonesome people from doing what they do," said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa. 

Sen. Grassley was not at the practice, Wednesday morning.

