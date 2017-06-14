Sioux City teens learn to "Share The Road" with semi trucks

On Wednesday, Sioux City students had the chance to learn about driving safety for not only themselves, but others on the road.

The national "Share the Road" program stopped in Sioux City to teach students how to interact with semi trucks while on the highway.

Presented by the American Trucking Association, the program lets teenagers sit behind the wheel of an actual semi so they can see first hand how to operate one, and how different it is from their own cars.

Truckers helped the students identify blind spots, stopping distance, and how to avoid getting in a collision. "Because at the end of the day, we all have the same thing in common. It's about getting home safely to our families. That's what it's all about, and this message, if it'll save just one life, it's all worth it," said Tim McElhanney.

The biggest advice they gave was to give a truck plenty of space when passing on the highway, and to be aware of how long it takes for a tractor trailer to slow down to a complete stop.