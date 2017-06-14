People go "Over The Edge" to benefit Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Siouxland

Some people were pushed "Over the Edge" on Wednesday in downtown Sioux City.

For the second year in a row, the "Over the Edge" fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Siouxland had volunteers rappelling off the roof of the Howard Johnson Hotel.

The event offered members of the community the chance to scale down the 12 story building in return for a $1,000 donation to organization.

Spectators were able to watch those going down the building for free on 4th Street. Vendors also lined the outside of the hotel, leaving tip jars out for extra donations. "We're closing in right around the $56,000 mark, but our goal is $75,000 and I think we're going to get really close to meeting that goal. By the time, you know, people will be bringing in more dollars today, we got a raffle going on, we've got a few other things that will be happening today to bring in more money, so I think we're going to get very close to that goal," said Lori Twohig.

The group also spoke about how people can get involved, whether by donation, or by becoming a Big Brother or Sister themselves.