Jury concludes first day of deliberations without verdict in Morales murder trial

The fate of Rogelio Morales still hangs in the balance as the jury, in his murder trial continues to deliberate.

Morales is accused of first degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Margarita Morales..

He confessed to police that he strangled his wife in 2015, but pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Before the trial even began, defense attorney's asked for the confession to be thrown out, the judge did not grant that request.

Then, after both sides presented their cases, they asked the judge for an acquittal. The judge also denied that request.

Both sides presented their closing arguments Wednesday. The prosecution is asking for a first-degree murder conviction. The defense attorney's are asking for the jury to come back with a guilty verdict on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Even with a confession, and admitting on the stand he strangled his wife, Morales says he is innocent. In his testimony he says He says he blacked out after reaching for his wife's neck after she asked him for a divorce.

His attorney mentioned Morales' former military service, and that he could have been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD. The jury also had to take into account what Morales said he did after the blackout, which was make two phone calls; but neither call went to 911.

The jury will resume deliberations Thursday morning.