Four people taken to hospital after I-29 rollover

Four people were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Interstate 29, Wednesday night.

Sioux City Police say a woman, and three kids, were in the car that flipped over multiple times while driving north between the Singing Hills and Sergeant Bluff exits.

According to authorities, the vehicle was switching lanes, lost control and went into the dirt center median.

At that point, police say the driver overcorrected causing the car to flip.

There were no other cars involved in the accident.

"Thankfully you know with the wider roadways and the new construction it has allowed for more room for vehicles to maneuver," said Sgt. Jay Hoogendyk, of the Sioux City Police Department. "I mean there are wider shoulders and everything to get out of the way."

Police say there are no known serious injuries at this time.

They are still investigating the cause.