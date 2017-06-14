SBL hands Akron-Westfield first loss; LeMars stops Tornadoes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SBL hands Akron-Westfield first loss; LeMars stops Tornadoes

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Sgt. Bluff-Luton beat Akron-Westfield, 4-2, on Wednesday. Sgt. Bluff-Luton beat Akron-Westfield, 4-2, on Wednesday.

--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Newell-Fonda 14 SL St. Mary's 1 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 Akron-Westfield 2 F  
Spirit Lake 9 Cherokee 1 F  
Southeast Valley 5 East Sac County 0 F  
West Sioux 10 Gehlen Catholic 0 F/5  
South O'Brien 5 MMC/RU 2 F  
South O'Brien 1 MMC/RU 11 F  
West Lyon 11 MOC-FV 0 F  
Lawton-Bronson 10 MV-AO 5 F  
Westwood 8 OA-BCIG 1 F  
Okoboji 1 Sioux Center 2 F  
Le Mars 6 Storm Lake 5 F  
GT/RA 3 WB-Mallard 2 F  
River Valley 8 West Monona 4 F  
Estherville LC 16 Western Christian 7 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Ar-We-Va 14 Boyer Valley 1 F/5  
Harris-Lake Park 7 H-M-S 3 F  
Storm Lake 3 Le Mars 13 F/6  
West Lyon 14 MOC-FV 9 F  
Westwood 3 OA-BCIG 10 F  
Hinton 1 Remsen St. Mary's 8 F  
Newell-Fonda 18 SL St. Mary's 4 F  
Gehlen Catholic 2 West Sioux 1 F

