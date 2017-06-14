Good samaritans help injured goose reunite with her family

After nearly six weeks of living in pain, a goose in Sioux City is able to live life normally again.



But it took numerous calls from park-goers at Bacon Creek Park in Sioux City to get her healthy again thanks to the Wildlife Lodge and Clinic.



"When we rescued her, we took her into the clinic and first thing we had to do was take the line off of her leg," said James Sullivan, a volunteer with the Wildlife Lodge and Clinic. "It was infected pretty bad and bleeding and I believe we caught her just in time."



After several tries, the volunteer organization was able to capture the bird, who they named Mother Goose.



After four days of antibiotics, they were able to help her in the healing process and prevent from having her leg amputated.



"She flies, she can take off horizontally right now," said Lynn Posey, the founder and director of the Wildlife Lodge and Clinic. "But, as that foot gets better, she will be able to get more of a vertical lift. And then she'll be able to go if they migrate."



They were able to see the product of their hard work, when they released Mother Goose in the same place they found her in pain just days before.



But this is only one of the many animals saved by the non-profit that started nearly 20 years ago.



With no actual clinic, these volunteers take the animals into their homes to make sure they're ready to go back into the wild. And it's an effort they say is worth it.



"We really just saw a need in that nobody knew what to do with these orphan animals and I really didn't either," said Posey. "So, it's kind of a culmination of a lot of research and talking to a lot of people."



Wildlife Lodge officials say it's a busy time of year because there's a higher number of orphan animals.



But, they said they were happy to make room to help animals like Mother Goose.



"The phone calls and putting together the volunteers and the organizing the efforts were all worth it just to see her get back in the water," said Becky Webber, a volunteer for the Wildlife Lodge and Clinic.



To top off the day of her release, her caregivers for the week were able to witness Mother Goose reunite with her family and go off in the sunset.