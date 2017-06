A man was sent to the hospital, Wednesday night, after a pick-up truck collided with his riding lawnmower.

The accident happened around 6:00pm in the 2900 block of 14th Street.

Neighbors say the yard has two big trees, and they say it's hard to see around them. Witnesses say the riding lawnmower's driver was coming down near the roadway when the accident happened.

The driver of the pick-up truck wasn't hurt.

We still don't know the identity, or condition, of the man on the riding lawnmower.