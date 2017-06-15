The fate of Rogelio Morales still hangs in the balance as the jury in his murder trial continues to deliberate.

Jury concludes first day of deliberations without verdict in Morales murder trial

Jury deliberations continue in the murder trial of Rogelio Morales

Jury deliberations resume Thursday at 9 a.m. in the first-degree murder trial of Rogelio Morales.

The Hubbard, Nebraska man is charged with strangling his estranged wife, Margarita Morales, in Sioux City in April of 2015.



Both sides presented their closing arguments Wednesday in Woodbury County district court and the case went to the jury.

The defense is asking for a verdict of guilty of involuntary manslaughter.



They say Morales blacked out and doesn't remember killing his wife.

Archive Story:

Sioux City Police responded to 2018 Iowa Street for a report of an unconscious woman due to an assault around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2015.

Police said 21-year-old Margarita Morales of South Sioux City, Nebraska was found unresponsive.

She was taken to UnityPoint-St.Luke's were she was pronounced dead.

Investigators charged 27-year-old Rogelio Pablo-Morales of Hubbard, Nebraska with murder.

Police said Pablo-Morales and Morales were married and had recently separated. The two were in a vehicle together, possibly on Floyd Boulevard, when they said he strangled her.