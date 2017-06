We had plenty of sunshine Wednesday and the clear skies will stick around Thursday as we have another pleasant day in Siouxland.



Highs will be around 90 but humidity will stay low.



As we move into the overnight hours there is a slight chance of a storm and lows will be a little warmer as we return to the mid 60s.



Friday will be partly cloudy with highs again near 90 degrees.



As we head into the afternoon and evening hours we could spark a few thunderstorms and those storms have the potential of producing large hail and strong winds.



Storm chances stick around into Saturday before we clear out for Sunday.



Father's Day is looking terrific with highs right near 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies.



We gradually warm up as we head through the work week with a return to the upper 80s by Wednesday.