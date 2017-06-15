After baseball practice shooting, the Congressional charity games go on

Play ball! That's the rallying cry in Washington today after Wednesday's shootings at a congressional baseball practice.

In a show of unity and strength, democrats and republicans have decided to move forward with their annual game. "It will be play ball tomorrow night at 7:05," said Rep. Joe Barton, (R) Texas.

Tonight's game between democrats and republicans is on. "We've decided that we're not going to let incidents like this change our way of life," said Rep. Mike Doyle, (R) Pennsylvania.

"We must play this baseball game. If we don't play this baseball game and we go home, then they win," said Rep. Roger Williams, (R) Texas.

Unexpected gunfire at a practice Wednesday left four victims wounded.

Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition this morning. Washington hospital center says a bullet to the hip will require more surgery.

President Trump visited Scalise and one of the Capitol Police officers protecting him. "Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers who took down the gunman," said President Donald Trump.

"Had he not been there his detail would not have been there and it would have been a disaster," said Senator Rand Paul, (R) Kentucky.

Lawmakers had recently asked for more security outside the capital. "I fear for my security, after seeing the carnage there today," said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, (R) Tennessee.

"We're helpless - we've got bats vs a rifle, not good odds," said Rep. Mo Brooks, (R) Alabama.

The shooting, prompting something Washington hasn't seen in a while: civility. "We will use this occasion as one that brings us together and not separates us further," said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D) California.

"An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us." House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R) Wisconsin.

The alleged gunman - 66-year-old James Hodgkinson - was killed.

Authorities believe he'd been in the D.C. area a few months. They're scouring his Illinois home - and social media - for a motive.