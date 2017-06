Chinese officials said seven people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion Thursday at the front gate of a kindergarten as relatives were picking up their children at the end of the school day.



The blast at the kindergarten in eastern China is under investigation.



It wasn't immediately clear whether the explosion was deliberately set or the result of an accident.



Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by mentally ill people or those bearing grudges against their neighbors and society.