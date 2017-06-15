Blimp crashes at U.S. Open in Wisconsin - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Blimp crashes at U.S. Open in Wisconsin

(NBC News) -

A blimp crashed near the U.S. Open Thursday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Several people attending the golf tournament tweeted video of the blimp, which, some said appeared to be on fire, falling to the ground. 

AirSign confirms they own the blimp that crashed. There was only a pilot on board who did escape with a serious injury. 

