Thousands of minivans recalled over airbag problems

Some Fiat Chrysler owners need to have their vehicles checked for a mechanical malfunction.



The automaker is recalling roughly 300 thousand of its Dodge Grand Caravans.



The recall is for 2011 and 2012 model years.



Officials say wiring problems within the steering wheel can cause driver-side airbags to inadvertently deploy.



More than a dozen such incidents have been reported causing some minor injuries.



Owners of affected vehicles will not have to pay for repair work.