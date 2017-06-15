Ice Cream Days up and running in Le Mars - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ice Cream Days up and running in Le Mars

Posted:
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

One of the sweetest events of the year is taking place right now in the Ice Cream Capital of the World. 

Ice Cream Days is up and running in Le Mars, Iowa, through this Saturday. 

Everyday features a wide variety of activities, from ice cream socials and outdoor movies, to parades and live concerts. 

A full list of activities can be found on the City of Le Mars website. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.