Storm chances (some strong) return Friday

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Everyday this June has been above average in Sioux City and that didn't change today as highs again went well into the 80s across the region.  

Tomorrow is going to turn more humid and by the afternoon chances of thunderstorms will begin to develop.  

Some of those storms could turn strong to severe from the late afternoon into the evening hours with southern Siouxland seeing the biggest threat from the severe weather.  

Saturday is again going to give us a slight chance of a few storms with maybe some strong cells in eastern Siouxland.  

Once that system moves out of the region, Sunday is going to turn cooler and less humid as some locations may only see highs in the upper 70s for the latter part of the weekend.  

Temperatures will warm through the 80s during the week next week and it's looking like a mostly dry forecast through Wednesday.

