Gable has faith in Brands brothers

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Hawkeye wrestling program has 23 national championships. Sixteen of those team titles were won when Dan Gable was the head coach. Gable gave his assessment of the program while in Sioux City on Tuesday.

Iowa was fourth at last season's NCAA tournament. Nine Hawks went to nationals and five earned All-American status. Iowa was 13-2 in duals and 8-1 in Big Ten matches.

Head coach Tom Brands and associate head coach Terry Brands have led Iowa to three NCAA championships and Gable says they're hungry for more.

"They'll never settle for fourth place. They're just not that type of people," said Gable. "They're looking to improve upon their rankings right now. They want number one and they're going to do the things they think they have to do to become number one."

Brands has 209 dual wins and just 39 losses in his career.

