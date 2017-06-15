Bandits to face Beef in CIF semifinals

In their 18-year history, the Sioux City Bandits franchise has played in seven different leagues. One constant opponent through all the change has been the Omaha Beef. The two long-time rivals meet again Saturday in the Champions Indoor Football semifinals.

Sioux City won all three meetings with the Beef in the regular season, but they were all fairly close. The Bandits won by 19 in week one, then won by seven -- in overtime -- and by six points in the other two games.

Sioux City ranks first in the league in rushing yards and touchdowns and Omaha is second. The team that wins the 'ground and pound' game just might win.

"We just want to defend our home field and you know show these fans that when we show up to play every Saturday at home that you know we play for them and the city and that we're here to handle business so you know our motivation is just win here and try to get to that championship game," said quarterback Taylor Genuser.

"We're going to do what we do offensively just like we have every other time and adjust from there, game time adjust from there," said head coach Erv Strohbeen." So you know it really comes down to who's hungrier at this point in the season and I think our guys, playing at home I think we like our chances."

Game time is 7 o'clock Saturday at the Tyson Events Center. The winner will play either Texas or Amarillo in the title game.