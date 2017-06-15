Doctors update condition on Tanzania survivors

The medical team helping the children heal released new information about their care on Thursday.

Doctors taking care of the three surivors say it's nothing short of a miracle.

Two Siouxland doctors joined forces on Thursday with an orthopedic surgeon and critical care nurse from Tanzania to share the latest on the children's recovery.

The first patient arrived a month ago today.



The three suffered more than 20 fractures and numerous injuries and received free care at Mercy Medical Center and with other providers.



Doreen suffered a severe spinal injury, plus an open break in her jaw and multiple broken bones.



All three are expected to return to Tanzania in two months.

"Both Sadia and Wilson are up walking on their own.. they are getting great therapy and rehad at Mercy. Doreen is the most miraculous of all. I can say she wouldn't be here with us on earth if she hadn't been here in Sioux City."

"The other thing I learned here. you have a willing heart. You give," said Simphorosa Silalye, Critical Care Nurse from Tanzania."

"What I see has strengthened my faith in God," Dr. Elias Isaak Mashala, Tanzania Surgeon."

The country of Tanzania is also keeping a close watch on the three survivors of the national tragedy, the crash killed 36 others including many young students.

Doctors say the most severely injured child. Doreen, will be going to a rehabilitation center in Lincoln, Nebraska sometime soon.

Sadia and Wilson are still doing physical therapy three times a week.

Dr. Steve Meyer with Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries or STEMM says this is a story the whole world needs to hear because it shows how people from different cultures and backgrounds can work together.

