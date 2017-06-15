UPDATE: Missing Norfolk, NE man has been found "safe and sound"

Norfolk Police says they have located 89-year-old Robert Herrick. Investigators say they found him Thursday night, and he was found "safe and sound."

Previous story:

Norfolk, Nebraska, police need your help finding a man, who's missing, and may have medical issues.

He's 89-year-old Robert Herrick. He was last seen around 11:30am, Thursday morning, in Norfolk. He was driving a maroon Buick LeSabre, 4-door sedan with Nebraska plate 7B2879.

Herrick is a white male, measuring 5',10" tall, weighing 185 pounds. He's bald and wears glasses.

If you see Herrick, or his vehicle, call the Norfolk Police Division at (402) 644-8700.