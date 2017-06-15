Tanzanian families talk about their road to recovery

It's been a long and challenging road for three Tanzanian families in their road to recovery.

The children were the only survivors in a deadly bus crash.

They were rescued by three Siouxland missionaries, who came upon the crash site shortly after the accident.

They urged the children to be moved here to Sioux City for treatment.

Since then Siouxland has provided the kids and their parents a place to stay, and heal, until they can return to Tanzania.

They have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland since being released from the hospital.

12-year-old Wilson, 12-year-old Doreen and 13-year-old Sadia are living in Sioux City with their mothers as they continue to receive treatments for their several injuries.

While living at the Ronald McDonald House, they have experienced new food, culture and a whole new way of life thousands away from home.

It's an experience the children's mothers said through a translator that they are thankful for.

"When she sees her daughter smile, she's just very happy and thanks the doctors because if we don't come here and stay in Tanzania, she wouldn't be like this," said Zaituni Abdulkari, Sadia's mother. "So she has to thank God for everything which has been done."

While living at the Ronald McDonald House, the kids are following schedules to keep busy and having fun.

They are still able to continue schooling through lessons at the house.

They are also learning about U.S culture, including popular American food.

The kids and their mothers are also learning about different types of technology.

"They spent a lot of time the first week or so learning about the different appliances that we have that they don't have there or you know, using a dishwasher and that type of thing," said Christy Batien, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland. "So, it's been fun for them to learn about that. They love to ask us about our own lives here."

Batien says the challenges the families faced were few.

She says it's been nice having them at the home.