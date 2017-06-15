Turf changes coming to Bishop Heelan's Memorial Field - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Turf changes coming to Bishop Heelan's Memorial Field

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The natural grass at Memorial Field is being taken out in favor of field turf. The natural grass at Memorial Field is being taken out in favor of field turf.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Bishop Heelan's Memorial Field will look a lot different this fall. The natural grass is being taken out in favor of field turf.

Heelan Activities Director Jason Pratt says the new playing surface should be ready in mid-August, just in time for the football season.

Briar Cliff University will also return to Memorial Field this fall, after playing at the DakotaDome for the last four years.

The school will give more details at a press conference, scheduled for next Thursday in Sioux City.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.