Turf changes coming to Bishop Heelan's Memorial Field

The natural grass at Memorial Field is being taken out in favor of field turf.

Bishop Heelan's Memorial Field will look a lot different this fall. The natural grass is being taken out in favor of field turf.

Heelan Activities Director Jason Pratt says the new playing surface should be ready in mid-August, just in time for the football season.

Briar Cliff University will also return to Memorial Field this fall, after playing at the DakotaDome for the last four years.

The school will give more details at a press conference, scheduled for next Thursday in Sioux City.