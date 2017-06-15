LAKES AREA NEWS: Arnolds Park city officials unveil Monument Drive project

As we head deeper into summer, areas are preparing for potentially severe storms. And, that's especially true in the Iowa Great Lakes.

A recently completed project intended to control storm water run-off from a city street in Arnolds Park into West Lake Okoboji was officially unveiled to the public at a ceremony, Thursday. It involved the reconstruction of a segment of Monument Drive in Arnolds Park, just east of the Abbie Gardner cabin historic site.

Instead of concrete or blacktop, the pavement was replaced with permeable pavers. "These blocks are 6 inches deep," said Jeff Rose, Engineer. "They'll infiltrate through the cracks there. Below the 6 inch paver is a 4 inch thickness of ¾ inch filter aggregate. Below that is 14 inches of storage aggregate which consists of 3 inch gravel and below that is a perforated 6 inch subdrain along with a liner that helps force the water into the pipe, then out to the lake."

Those on hand had a chance to see how it works. The Arnolds Park-Okoboji Fire Department used one of its pumper trucks to release a large amount of water onto the pavers, which quickly drained away.

Mayor Jim Hussong told the gathering the project is further evidence of the city's commitment to helping protect the water quality of the Iowa Great Lakes. A major portion of the cost of the project was covered through grants and donations the city received.