Jensen passes away after battle with Alzheimer's Disease

Last year, we profiled the challenges that Carolyn Jensen faced following her diagnosis with Alzheimer's Disease. This week, Jensen passed away after a battle with the disease.

Carolyn's friends knew her as "Tigger"... like the character in the Winnie the Pooh books. She got the nickname because of her boundless energy as a child.

Tigger met her future husband, Irving, in junior high.

The pair were married in 1954 before Irving left for Texas to serve in the U.S Air Force.

Five children followed.

Doctors diagnosed Tigger with Alzheimer's after a battery of testing that followed a car accident.

Family say Tigger claimed her diagnosis... telling her local book club the news, rather than struggle silently with a disease that had affected so many of her friends.

Carolyn "Tigger" Jensen was 84-years-old.