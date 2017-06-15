SBL sweeps West; Heelan splits with CBAL - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SBL sweeps West; Heelan splits with CBAL

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Tenth-ranked Bishop Heelan split with CBAL on Thursday.

--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Pocahontas Area 5 Ridge View 6 F  
Logan-Magnolia 10 Underwood 7 F  
IKM-Manning 7 Treynor 2 F  
CBAL 3 Bishop Heelan 12 F  
Le Mars 4 Emmetsburg 2 F  
Bishop Garrigan 6 Estherville LC 5 F  
Cherokee 11 MOC-FV 0 F/5  
S.C. West 2 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 12 F  
BH/RV 13 Sheldon 1 F/3  
Sioux Center 12 Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 F  
GLR/C. Lyon 9 Trinity Christian 4 F  
Westwood 14 West Harrison 4 F/5  
Hinton 7 Whiting 6 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
CBAL 8 Bishop Heelan 15 F  
CBAL 8 Bishop Heelan 7 F  
Gehlen Catholic 15 CC-Everly 0 F  
Creston 7 Denison-Schleswig 4 F  
Le Mars 9 Emmetsburg 0 F  
S.C. West 5 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 14 F  
S.C. West 2 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 F  
George-Little Rock 2 Trinity Christian 0 F  
Estherville LC 12 WB-Mallard 0 F/5  

