Remembering a life-long Siouxland teacher

Tomorrow, family and friends will pay final respects to a long-time Siouxland educator.

Even though Dee Batchford retired several years ago she made an impact on students and colleagues that continues today.

The halls of Heelan include memories of former teacher Dee Blatchford.

Thirty-eight years of lessons; first in math then science - before stepping away in 2008.

"Dee was really a special teacher She was a little bit eccentric, she was exciting and she loved teaching," said Mindy Oberle/Math Teacher/Friend.

Mindy Oberle who worked alongside Dee Blatchford shares the key to her classroom.

"The ability to learn how to learn. She taught kids how important reading and studying was and they loved to learn," she said.

One student inspired by Dee Blatchford, Father Shane Deman.

"Of all of the excellent teachers I had in the 1990's...She was probably the best. She pushed us in the classroom, precision and deep critical thinking," said Father Shane Deman.

The two stayed in touch, after graduation and ordination, and appointment in 2015 as chaplain at the school they both took pride in.

"Even in her dying moments when I was visiting her. You could see her inner strength and passion that was still in this woman

she never lost that zeel that was so evident in her teaching career," he said.

Doctors diagnosed Dee Blatchford with ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease in November of last year.

"It was tough for her to hear and for all of us. She is a very strong woman. To know she was going to go through that was very scary and hard for everyone," he said.

Father Deman officiated a special mass and prayer service for his beloved mentor just a few weeks before her death on June 8th.

The reception later helped give her support that should say decades here at Bishop Heelan.

Then, support came from students who taught their former teacher a lesson, from the heart.

"She received a lot of letter and cards.. and she shared them with me.. just a lot of former students thanking her for being a tough teacher.

"Some students from way back in 1970 and they would send pictures to remind her who they were."

"Dee Blatchford's memory lives on in the thousands of young people she impacted here at Bishop Heelan High School and her legacy will help future generations of students,"

A scholarship in her name for students reaching a high level of achievement in science

"I think it's so important and what a great way to honor her."

A challenging teacher, revered and credited with countless careers.